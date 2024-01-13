1,312 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,538,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,646,000 after acquiring an additional 310,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $39.47 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,683.33%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

