Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,510,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,103,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,989,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,447,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,270,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,575,000 after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.2 %

WEN opened at $19.47 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

