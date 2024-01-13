Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

