1,702 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

