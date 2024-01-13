Peoples Bank KS Makes New $85,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

