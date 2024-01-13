iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.
IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.41. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
