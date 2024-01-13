iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on iQIYI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.41. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.