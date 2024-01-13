NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 318.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318.57 ($4.06).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.02) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.80), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,886.93). In other news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,886.93). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,431.20). 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 212.40 ($2.71) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 433.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.66.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

