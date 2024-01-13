alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.43

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €3.43 ($3.76) and last traded at €3.48 ($3.82), with a volume of 5417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.43 ($3.76).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $614.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

