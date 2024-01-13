iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.40

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.40 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

