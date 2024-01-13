StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 14.3%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 135,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 170,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.