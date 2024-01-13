Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 278,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 436,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nevro

Nevro Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nevro by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nevro by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.