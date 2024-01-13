AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.46. Approximately 233,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 436,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

AAR Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.62.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth about $704,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

