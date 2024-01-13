Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $59.12. Approximately 96,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 122,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,237.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,237.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,353 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

