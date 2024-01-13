Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.47

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 297889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.