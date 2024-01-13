Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.19

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 1744877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dynatrace by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $45,152,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

