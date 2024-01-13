AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 143,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 319,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMCX

AMC Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,846 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.