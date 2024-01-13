iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.52

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 80365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 178,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

