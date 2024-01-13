iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.52

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 80365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
