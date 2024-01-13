Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.47

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.47, with a volume of 2904238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
