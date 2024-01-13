Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.67

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 112330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

