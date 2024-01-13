Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Drops By 26.8%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

Renishaw Stock Performance

Renishaw stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

