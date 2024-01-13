John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDT opened at $10.85 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

