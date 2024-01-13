UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of UCBJY opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. UCB has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

