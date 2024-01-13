SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 902,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SK Telecom Trading Up 0.9 %

SKM stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.55%. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in SK Telecom by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SK Telecom by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 424,441 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.