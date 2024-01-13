Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $2.26 on Friday. Emeren Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $232,172.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,700,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,204.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 708,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

