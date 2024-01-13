TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 241.5 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

