Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $33.00 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 660.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,549.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

