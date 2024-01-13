Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.87 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

