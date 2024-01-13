Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.33 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Technologies International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.