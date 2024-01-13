WNS (NYSE:WNS) Trading 3.3% Higher

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.51 and last traded at $65.39. 142,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 159,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WNS by 31.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

