Maximus, Inc. (MMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 29th

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Maximus has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Maximus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. Maximus has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 36.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after buying an additional 145,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

