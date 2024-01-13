Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Star Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.49. Star Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Star Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

