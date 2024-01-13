Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 8%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 97,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 55,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$31.63 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile



Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

