Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $262.33

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $262.33 and last traded at $262.32, with a volume of 133767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

