The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.88. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

