First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $346.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.63 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

