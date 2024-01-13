First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

