Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $139.32.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

