First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

