MiL.k (MLK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.23 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $108.53 million and $11.23 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,811,457 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

