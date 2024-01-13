PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $14.56 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00167902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00015349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009482 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002281 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

