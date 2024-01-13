Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

