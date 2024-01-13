Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.50 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.