Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,190 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

