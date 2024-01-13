Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $560.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

