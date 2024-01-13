Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $364.90 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

