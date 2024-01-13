Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

