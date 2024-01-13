Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 101,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 109,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,606 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

