Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.