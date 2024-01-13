Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,759 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,583,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.3 %

SNOW opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,830,906. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

