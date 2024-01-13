Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 3.4%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.26. 1,445,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,212,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

